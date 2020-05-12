More than 800 virus recoveries reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A 78-year-old male from Berkeley County marked West Virginia’s 58th coronavirus-related death on Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Resources also reported seven additional COVID-19 cases. 1,378 state residents have tested positive for the virus, as 5 p.m.

Cumulative percent positive test results remain under three percent and continues a downward trend. Recoveries currently stand at 813.

On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice indicated May 21 as reopening day for restaurants and big-box retailers.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (190), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (185), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

