CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – State officials announced the formation of the West Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force on Tuesday.
The task force consists of the following individuals:
- Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General
- Bill Powell, U.S. Attorney – Northern District of West Virginia
- Mike Stuart, U.S. Attorney – Southern District of West Virginia
They will identify, investigate and prosecute fraud related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This task force means great things for the citizens of the State of West Virginia. You have the Attorney General, two U.S. Attorneys working together to go after consumer fraud. This is going to build on a lot of our good work, focusing on the price gougers and scam artists. And now with their criminal authority, we’re going to send the message that you won’t be able to cheat under our watch.Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General
State residents can report scams, price gouging and other fraudulent activities by contacting the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-900-368-8808.
Written complaints can be filed online.
Latest Posts:
- Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
- Governor, ACLU at odds over COVID-19 precautions
- Morrisey launches W.Va. Coronavirus Fraud Task Force
- Local nonprofit assisting elderly with essential needs
- 7 Sports Zone Flashback, River Pilots Win First District Title In 24 Years In March 2013