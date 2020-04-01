Morrisey launches W.Va. Coronavirus Fraud Task Force

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice ordered the shutdown of state-owned campgrounds and lodges, and says people from high-risk states such as New York must self-quarantine for 14 days if they come here. But Justice sparked controversy when he said the state police could charge people who violate that executive order with obstruction. That outraged West Virginia’s ACLU.

“Those criminal penalties can include incarceration. And the real problem with that is the government would be taking people that they think might have COVID-19, putting them in our overcrowded and unsanitary jails. It’s a breeding ground,” said Joseph Cohen, executive director, ACLU of West Virginia.