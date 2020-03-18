Moundsville PD cracking down on precautions to halt virus spread

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Moundsville Police Department is doing their part to keep officers and their community safe as the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation.

The department will be eliminating their open-door policy and admittance into the building will be limited.

Officers out in the field are also taking additional precautions by reducing personal contact during arrests.

As we go through our day, we’re going to try to cite more people than we arrest, if possible. If someone needs the police, we have an intercom. They can talk to us through the intercom. And then we’ll determine for them at that point if it is necessary for them to come in the building. Chief Tom Mitchell, Moundsville Police Department

Police Chief Mitchell says the protocols aren’t new to the department but they were added in an effort to help stop the spread of the virus.

