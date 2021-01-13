Multiple Counties say they don’t have vaccines for those 70 or older

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Multiple Counties are reporting that they don’t have a vaccine from West Virginia for those 70 or older.

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, said during his Wednesday briefing that those 70 and older could receive the vaccine today.

7News asked Ohio County after the briefing if they had vaccines for those 70 and older and they simply said no.

Marshall County said they don’t have the vaccines and will not hold a waitlist at this time and they don’t know when they will receive the vaccines.

Wetzel/ Tyler Counties state they will no longer be taking names on a waiting list until they are fully informed of the upcoming duties.

Brooke County said there are close to 400 80+ individuals on our reserve list waiting for us to receive more vaccines to administer.

Gov. Justice also says he hopes the state can begin administering to those in the 65 and over age range sometime next week once the state receives more doses of the vaccine.