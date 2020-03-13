MUST meet certain criteria for COVID-19 testing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus has increased across the country as the outbreak continues.

However, according to Ohio County Health Department Administrator, Howard Gamble, testing is done following a series of events.

Citizens displaying a fever, a cough or shortness of breath should contact first their local healthcare provider.

Health officials may then suggest a visit to Wheeling Hospital for a coronavirus test but only if a certain criteria is met.

If you have those underlying issues of a recent travel in fourteen days to China, overseas, Europe. Maybe to California, New York, Washington State. You are a better candidate. Yes, because of your medical history, your travel history or some other factor — we could go ahead and do a COVID-19 swab. Howard Gamble, Administrator – Ohio County Health Department

Gamble also suggests contacting and alerting Wheeling Hospital officials ahead of your visit.

They will conduct a nasal and oral swab, which will be sent off for testing. Following the swab test, the patient will immediately go into quarantine for 14 days.

Patients could receive results in as little as two days.

