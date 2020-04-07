National Guard to help federal prison in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he’s authorized the Ohio National Guard to assist inmates affected by Coronavirus at a federal prison in Columbiana County, Ohio.

During Governor DeWine’s press briefing, we have learned there’s been 7 COVID-19 positive reported cases and 3 reported deaths from the virus at the prison.

Officials in the Guard expected to be assisting all have experience in the medical field. They were asked to provide medical assistance, help symptomatic patients affected by COVID-19, and may have to help take patients that are seriously ill from the virus to the hospital, according to Governor DeWine.

Governor DeWine says they will be wearing N-95 respirators for protection while working.

“We’re going through the prisoners, and taking a look at who might be getting close, who’s in for a non-violent offense, and who might be getting close to release any way.” Governor Mike DeWine

Governor DeWine says the Federal Bureau of Prisons and U.S. Department of Justice will cease accepting any new inmates at that federal prison for now.

