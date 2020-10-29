Nearly half of Ohio counties are now red under coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are only two counties that are yellow under Ohio’s coronavirus advisory map, the rest are either red or orange.
During his Thursday COVID-19 update, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that 43 counties in the state are now considered level 3 (red), and 43 are considered level 2 (orange). Only two counties, Noble and Monroe, are still Level 1 (yellow).
DeWine also announced that 83 of 88 counties in Ohio are considered high incidence.
It was noted that there are no level 4 (purple) counties this week, and there are none on the watch list.
