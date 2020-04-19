New confirmed cases brings total to 863 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – An additional 38 positive coronavirus cases were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Sunday morning.

Health officials have confirmed 863 total cases in the Mountain State, as of 10:00 a.m. April 19, as well as 18 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (108), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (33), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (100), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (112), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (84), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (77), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (29), Wyoming (1).

