Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

New confirmed cases brings total to 863 in West Virginia

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – An additional 38 positive coronavirus cases were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Sunday morning.

Health officials have confirmed 863 total cases in the Mountain State, as of 10:00 a.m. April 19, as well as 18 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (108), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (33), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (100), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (112), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (84), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (77), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (29), Wyoming (1).

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter