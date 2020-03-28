New coronavirus cases reported in Belmont, Jefferson Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Department of Health updated state residents with the latest coronavirus statistics in the Buckeye State on Saturday.

Four new positive COVID-19 cases were announced for two counties in the Ohio Valley: one in Belmont County and three in Jefferson County.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, there has been eight active cases in Belmont County and five in Jefferson County.

Additional cases were also announced for Columbiana County.

Harrison and Monroe Counties remain without a positive coronavirus case at this time.

Overall, there has been 1,406 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ohio. 334 have been hospitalized and 25 deaths have been coronavirus-related.

