New COVID-19 case confirmed in Jefferson County; three have recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Health officials reported one new positive cases for COVID-19 in Jefferson County on Sunday.

The individual is described as a female over the age of 65.

As of 11:00 a.m. April 12, three patients has recovered from the virus.

These statistics won’t be reflected in the data reported by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily 2 p.m. update.

