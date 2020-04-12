Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

New COVID-19 case confirmed in Jefferson County; three have recovered

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Health officials reported one new positive cases for COVID-19 in Jefferson County on Sunday.

The individual is described as a female over the age of 65.

As of 11:00 a.m. April 12, three patients has recovered from the virus.

These statistics won’t be reflected in the data reported by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily 2 p.m. update.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter