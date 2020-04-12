JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Health officials reported one new positive cases for COVID-19 in Jefferson County on Sunday.
The individual is described as a female over the age of 65.
As of 11:00 a.m. April 12, three patients has recovered from the virus.
These statistics won’t be reflected in the data reported by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily 2 p.m. update.
Latest Posts:
- Shutdown creates uncertainty for counties amid budget planning
- Coronavirus in Ohio: 6,518 cases confirmed, new deaths reported
- 14-year-old critically injured in Ohio shooting
- Board of Elections Director set to retire; search for successor underway in Jefferson County
- New COVID-19 case confirmed in Jefferson County; three have recovered