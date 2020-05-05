New COVID-19 case reported in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reported one new positive COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 34 cases.

One resident has died as a result of the virus.

The Health Department said the reported cases are continuing to be monitored with case surveillance and contact tracing. Ohio Valley residents who have tested positive are to remain in home isolation until they receive a negative test.

Testing in the county continues at the off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic. Residents interested in being tested should call (304) 221-3995.

Additional testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care. Call (304) 232-0725 to get more information. Ohio Valley residents can also call MedExpress in Elm Grove at (304) 242-4228.