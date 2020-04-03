WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital opens new COVID-19 testing center

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital has been testing people for COVID-19 since it launched a new testing center Thursday.

The testing is administered next to the hospital under a tent with only a couple hospital staff geared up with Personel Protective Equipment.

This is the safest model. The last thing we want is for people with symptoms to be coming into the hospital, and potentially exposing other patients and our staff to get testing done. David Hess, President and CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

You just pull your car up and get tested while you’re inside the car. The results aren’t expected to get back until between 4 and 7 days from then, according to health officials.

Only people showing symptoms that also have an order from their physical or screening via the navigator line can get tested.

We know that there are still a lot of patient out there with either no symptoms, or very mild symptoms. We want to make sure we get more test supplies, so we can pick up more of those patients. David Hess, President and CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

If your symptomatic, you may be coughing, have a fever, or even loose taste or smell.

The cases in Marshall and Wetzel County are up at 6, in total, but health officials say that’s expected to incline after they get more testing done there.

The testing goes from 10am to 2pm Monday through Friday.

If you would like to get tested and if you see a primary care provider in the WVU Medicine System, you should reach out to your primary care provider for screening and an order for the COVID-19 test. If not, then you should call the hospital’s COVID-19 navigator line at (304) 843-3331.

