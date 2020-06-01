ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported three new deaths at Belmont Correctional Institution Monday evening.
That brings total deaths to eight at the facility.
Zero correctional officers at have died due to the coronavirus. However, 96 have tested positive and 65 have fully recovered.
89 inmates have recovered from the virus as well.
Latest Posts:
- New COVID deaths reported at Belmont Correctional Institution
- US lawmakers split on President Trump’s claim to declare Antifa a terrorist organization
- House Republicans’ lawsuit seeks to stop proxy voting by members
- National Guard troops deployed near White House after Trump calls for military show of force
- U.S. Attorney General’s Office says looting, rioting taking away from message; will be met with prosecution