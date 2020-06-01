https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

New COVID deaths reported at Belmont Correctional Institution

Coronavirus

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported three new deaths at Belmont Correctional Institution Monday evening.

That brings total deaths to eight at the facility.

Zero correctional officers at have died due to the coronavirus. However, 96 have tested positive and 65 have fully recovered.

89 inmates have recovered from the virus as well.

