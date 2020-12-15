https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

New data to show who’s receiving coronavirus vaccine in Ohio

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – With the COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said the state will begin tracking how many people have received the shot and sharing that data with the public.

During a coronavirus briefing Monday, Governor DeWine announced a COVID-19 vaccination dashboard will be launched over the next few days.

 “You’ll be able to see the number of vaccinated in Ohio,” DeWine said. “You’ll be able to sort the information by demographic data, and you’ll be able to sort it by county.”

The first vaccines in Ohio were administered Monday at OSU Wexner and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

MetroHealth and the Cleveland Clinic each received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. The first inocculations are expected to beging shortly after their arrival.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter