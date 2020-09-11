New Director of Ohio Health Department withdraws name from consideration

COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) — Several hours after Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine made the announcement, Dr. Joan Duwve withdrew her name from the position of Director of the Ohio Department of Health.

State Officials say Duwve withdrew her name due to personal reasons.

At this time, the Governor’s administration say they will continue its search for a full-time Director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Their search began after Dr. Amy Acton resigned from the position back in June and is acting as Gov. Mike DeWine’s Chief Health Advisor.