New drive-thru COVID-19 testing not limited to Hancock County residents

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Beginning Wednesday, March 25, there will be another COVID-19 testing site in the Ohio Valley.

Hancock County Health Department has been working in conjunction with several local agencies and will operate a drive-thru testing center for COVID-19 at Tomlinson Run State Park.

To receive testing, patients are required to call 304-564-3343 EXT. 125 for a pre-screening.

Healthcare workers are urging patients to arrive to the testing center alone—unless you are elderly or under 18 years of age—and to wear a mask if you own one.

Officials want to stress that this testing site is not limited to only Hancock County residents.

It’s really important because in Hancock County, we don’t have a hospital. Weirton Medical Center is actually in Brooke County. So, we wanted to provide testing for not only Hancock County residents, but other residents in other counties and other states if they need that testing. Chelsea Everly, Environmental Sanitarian – Hancock County Health Department

The testing site will be available Wednesday to Friday, March 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additional days could be announced in the future.

Latest Posts: