New guidelines to follow after governor labels Ohio County COVID-19 ‘hotspot’

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice issued another Executive Order Friday, April 10 declaring Ohio County and three others ‘hotspots‘ for COVID-19.

Although only 21 cases have been confirmed in Ohio County, the governor is requiring essential businesses to take further measures to ensure the safety of their staff and the public.

Limits outdoor activities to five (5) person gatherings; still practice social distancing

All employees at essential businesses must work from home or remotely, to the maximum extent possible

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will establish and enforce protocols to limit occupancy at any business opened to the public

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department also announced new guidelines at a local level.

Stay at home or your place of residence. All individuals in West Virginia are under a general stay-at-home order and are directed to stay at home or their place of residence unless performing an essential activity, as defined in the Governor’s Executive Order 9-20. All persons going to or from the home of a family member shall limit the number of visits to the greatest extent possible. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, groups engaging in outdoor activities will be limited to a maximum of five (5) people and must maintain social distancing of six (6) feet from one another at all times. Essential Businesses and Operations. Essential Businesses and Operations, as outlined in Executive Order 9-20 Section 3, in Ohio County shall order their employees and/or contractors, to the maximum extent possible, to work from their home or residence, or to otherwise work remotely in order to limit the instances requiring their employees to leave home.

i. Any business permitted to remain open, that choses to remain open, and requires employees to report to work must take the following actions:

Implement a plan to limit staff to essential personnel only. Implement social distancing practice within and around the workplace, including remaining 6 fee away from others. Supply adequate disinfecting and hygienic supplies to employees (disinfecting wipes or spray, hand sanitizer, soap & water, and when possible face masks and gloves). Provide protective barriers for employees exposed to the general public (barriers may include safety glasses, masks, plexi-glass shields). Any business permitted to remain open, that chooses to remain open, and requires employees to report to work, shall establish access restrictions that limit access of the public as follows:

i. No more than two (2) individual members of the public may enter into the business per 1,000 square feet of public space at any given time. Businesses shall keep track of the number of people who enter and leave the store on a one-in, one-out basis after capacity is reached.

ii. Businesses shall take actions to establish social distancing among their public customers to the greatest extent possible, including but not limited to:

Marking distances 6 feet apart, at any areas where people are likely to congregate or stand with other people; Create one-way aisles or other restrictions to limit close contact with other people; Encourage customers to place orders ahead, when feasible and available, that will allow for pick up and pay without entering the business. Pursuant to West Virginia Code 16-3-2 the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is authorized to establish quarantine of any individuals to prevent the spread of any infectious or communicable disease. Any person awaiting COVID-19 test results shall self-quarantine until those results are known and reported to the health department. Any person diagnosed with COVID-19 shall self-isolate for at least 14 days in a portion of their home or residence that limits, as much as possible, their contact with any other member of the residence. Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department staff will advise persons of the duration of the self-isolation, monitoring and reporting. Any person living in the same household as a suspected or diagnosed person with COVID-19 or who has known contact with a diagnosed person should contact the health department for further instructions. Enforcement of this Order is at the direction of the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and County Health Officer. Pursuant to Executive Order 24-20, the West Virginia State Police are direct to provide support in enforcing the terms of this Order. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department requests that the West Virginia State Police assist in the enforcement of this Order. Additional support and assistance will be provided by the Ohio County Sheriff’s office and the Wheeling Police Department. The West Virginia National Guard are also requested to support local health departments by assisting with spot checking businesses and with any other support deemed necessary by the health department to require compliance.

