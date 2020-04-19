New “norm” with technology after the coronavirus

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Technology has been a growing sensation, and with the COVID-19 pandemic it’s almost taken over as the main way we communicate.

Work meetings have been moved to the Zoom app, and some families are now communicating through group Facetimes.

But once the coronavirus dies down and life goes back to normal, will this new “norm” stick around?

At first it was a little uncomfortable to work from home if you have never worked from home but as we have noticed as things go on the past month or so we have seen people adopting these technologies more and more and investing in these technologies and since they are liking and they are adopting these technologies what we are finding is I think Zoom meetings and teams meetings are probably going to be the new norm for awhile. L.J Zavacky – Supervisor and field operation TSG Technology

He says that as individuals become more comfortable with these technologies, they may be more willing to continue to incorporate them into life after the virus.

Latest Posts: