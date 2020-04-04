Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

New positive COVID-19 case brings total to 12 in Ohio County

Coronavirus

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Health Department confirmed one new positive case for COVID-19 on Saturday, April 4.

Health officials are currently monitoring 12 cases in the county (one early case has been transferred to California).

These statistics have not updated yet in the current data reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 10 a.m. April 3, there has been 237 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State, along with two deaths.

