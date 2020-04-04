WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Health Department confirmed one new positive case for COVID-19 on Saturday, April 4.
Health officials are currently monitoring 12 cases in the county (one early case has been transferred to California).
These statistics have not updated yet in the current data reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
As of 10 a.m. April 3, there has been 237 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State, along with two deaths.
Latest Posts:
- Singer Pink says she had COVID-19, gives $1M to relief funds
- Emergency room doctor sleeping in RV to keep his family healthy
- Health Department confirms three new positive COVID-19 cases in Columbiana County
- New positive COVID-19 case brings total to 12 in Ohio County
- A 6-year-old Tennessee boy with cystic fibrosis beats COVID-19