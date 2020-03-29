Positive COVID-19 case reported in Ohio County, total sits at 7

WHEELING, W.Va. – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing one new positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio County. Currently, the health department is monitoring 7 cases (one early case has been transferred to California).

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wash your hands frequently. Contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Individuals who are interested in being testing should call 304-221-3995.

