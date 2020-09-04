New WV County Alert Map shows Hancock County added to “Yellow” category

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- As of 9/04/2020, Hancock County has moved to the “yellow” category on the WV County Alert Map.

On the 9/3/2020 County Alert Map, Hancock County was in the “green.”

Brooke County still remains in the “yellow” category.

According to the WV DOE, Counties in the yellow will have local education leaders work with county health departments to determine increased mitigation measures such as:

Required masks for grades 3 and above in congregant settings where social distancing is limited

Increased hand washing and hygiene protocols.

Increased student cohorting by limiting exposure outside of core groups.

Limiting activities where social distancing is not feasible.

Increased community engagement to prevent escalation of disease

A new county has moved into the “red” category and that’s Monongalia.

Counties in the “red” must:

Suspend in-person instruction and all school-related activities immediately and may resume when yellow or green are reached on the Saturday Metric map update.

Activate remote learning the next school day.

Staff continues essential student support services including meals, student engagement and special education services.

A new WV County Alert Map will be updated Saturday at 9 PM.