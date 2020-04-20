Nine inmates test positive for virus at Belmont Correctional Institution; 13 total

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Nine inmates at the Belmont Correctional Institution in St. Clairsville have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 13.

This was confirmed by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on Monday.

All 2,658 inmates at Belmont Correctional Institution are currently under quarantine.

Zero staff have tested positive for the coronavirus and no deaths have been reported, as of April 20.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction – April 20, 2020

