22 total inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at Belmont Correctional Institution

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Nine new inmates at the Belmont Correctional Institution in St. Clairsville have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 22.

This was confirmed by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on Tuesday.

30 inmates at Belmont Correctional Institution are currently in isolation. However, the full institution is under quarantine.

As of April 21, zero staff have tested positive for the coronavirus with no deaths reported.

