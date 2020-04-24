Nine positive coronavirus cases reported in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Nine Columbiana County residents have recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
That brings the total to 213 cofirmed in Columbiana County, as of April 24.
Health officials have reported 17 deaths.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus at 2 p.m.
