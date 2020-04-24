Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Nine positive coronavirus cases reported in Columbiana County

by: WTRF Staff

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Nine Columbiana County residents have recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

That brings the total to 213 cofirmed in Columbiana County, as of April 24.

Health officials have reported 17 deaths.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus at 2 p.m.

