Ninth coronavirus-related death reported in WVa; huge budget deficit looms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice announced the state’s latest numbers at his daily Covid-19 briefing. He says most people are heeding the advice to stay at home, and keep their distance from others when they have to go out in public. That is keeping the state’s death and infection rates low:

“West Virginia, we’ve lost nine. You know something is really working here, and it’s working because of you,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

And while the rates remain low, health officials say they would need to see a drop in positive test results for two-straight weeks, before they could even think of re-opening much of the state.

“The reason 14-days is because we know when you start to do these types of strategies around physical distancing and staying at home, the maximum benefit comes between 8 and 14 days. And so you want to see a full-cycle of that,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia Covid-19 Czar.

In other development, the state will make an immediate, one-time $500 payment to people who are on what’s known as the TANF program, or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. The Governor is encouraging people to spend the money they are receiving in this crisis.

“From an economic standpoint, work the stimulus stuff. Every last one of you, work the stimulus stuff,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Because of a loss in sales taxes and income taxes, West Virginia may be looking at a budget deficit of 300 to 500 million dollars.

