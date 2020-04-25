No evidence that people who had coronavirus are immune from second infection, WHO warns

(CNN) – A new study says there is no evidence that people who have had COVID-19 will not get the virus again.

That’s the newest warning from the World Health Organization.

There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from #COVID19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.https://t.co/8mWyjBILIS#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/aoWfTKBReJ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 25, 2020

WHO released a scientific brief in response to some governments that may consider issuing so-called immunity passports. That would allow people who have already tested positive for the virus to return to work or travel.

Some studies have suggested people who have receovered from the infection have antibodies to the virus.

However, the WHO says there is simply not enough research to support whether the presence of antibodies mean immunity to the virus.

Latest Posts: