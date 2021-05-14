NO MORE MASKS: West Virginia Lifts Mask Mandate If You Are Fully Vaccinated

(WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced during his Friday coronavirus briefing that the mask mandate is lifted on Friday for those fully vaccinated.

Gov. Justice said he will sign an executive order to modify the face covering requirement following the CDC Guidance.

‘I don’t know if there is a motivator greater than this,’ said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said the mask mandate will still be lifted on June 20 for those that are not vaccinated, but masks should be worn if you are not until that date.

“Remember you do not have a constitutional right to not to wear a mask, but any private business and school can require you to wear a mask regardless of this executive order,’ said Gov. Justice.