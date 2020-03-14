No need to panic over stock market, financial expert says

Breaking News
by: Aliah Keller

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The stock market is reaching new lows, thanks to the Coronavirus and the oil war.

We’ve seen the worst in stock market history Thursday since the 1987 black Monday crash.

There’s been a slow in the economy now that a lot of people are choosing to stay inside, while at the same time, not spending money or traveling as much as they usually would. Oil prices have also seen a drastic decline earlier in the week because Saudi Arabia and Russia couldn’t reach an agreement as to how much they should cut oil production.

If you’re concerned with how much the economy is changing, you may not be alone. Financial experts, like Jason Haswell, aren’t that worried.

Just make sure things, again, are based on your risk tolerance, your goals and growth objectives, and everything will be fine. Like I said, this is a short-term thing, and everything will be fine. This too shall pass. Don’t panic.

Jason Haswell, Managing Director – Monteverde Group

There’s still a lot of unknowns when it comes to how much more the virus or the oil war may impact our economy.

