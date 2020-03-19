No Public Mass For Catholics Due to Coronavirus Fears

Catholic dioceses and masses are keeping its doors closed, thanks to the pandemic.

You can’t go to public masses, and just like the Governor instructed, even the schools around the dioceses are closed off. Classes are still in session, but they’re all online now.

Since you can’t go to mass for a little while, Bishop Mark Brennan says there’s other ways you can still take part, such as praying together with your family or there’s some online suggestions for taking a reading from the daily mass.

As long as the churches are closed, Bishop Mark Brennan believes they are meeting a commandment that’s close to his heart.

“We are saying we don’t want to put our neighbor in harms way if we’re sick. It’s a sign of really loving one another, and we’re trying to fulfill that commandment by keeping churches closed.” Bishop Mark Brennan

You can watch the daily masses and Saturday evening masses on live stream at 12:05pm and 6pm, respectively.

If you need confession or if someone you know is quite sick and wants to be anointed, Bishop Brennan says the priest is expected to respond to those calls.