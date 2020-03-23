No-visitor policy goes into effect for WVU Medicine hospitals, outpatient clinics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – Monday, March 23 marked the first day of the no-visitor policy implemented by WVU Medicine.

This mandate applies to all hospital and outpatient clinics associated with WVU Medicine.

Exceptions will be made for certain circumstances, such as end-of-life cases, pediatrics or women in labor. However, those individuals will be limited to only one visitor.

Sick patients will be prohibited from entering any WVU Medicine hospitals under any circumstances.

