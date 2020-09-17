Northern Panhandle remains same colors on DHHR color-coded map; Mon County moves from “red” to “orange”

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The DHHR released an updated color coded map today (9-17-2020.)

The updated map shows no change in the Northern Panhandle.

Map as of 9-17-2020

Ohio County remains in the “gold” advisory while Marshall County and Hancock County continue to stay in “yellow.” Brooke County counties to be in “green” advisory.”

One glaring change to the color coded map is Monongahela County moving from “red” to “orange” advisory.

“Orange” advisory means  in-person instruction and activate remote learning following the release of the Saturday Metric map is suspended but athletic and extra-curricular activities limited to conditioning only as defined by WVSSAC.

