Number of new COVID-19 cases drops in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms three new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State since 6 p.m. Monday, July 13. The state’s current cumulative percent positive rate is listed at 2.04%.

As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, the WV DHHR says the state has received 211,915 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 4,316 total cases, 118 of which are probable. Those cases include 1,330 active cases, 2,889 recoveries and 97 deaths.

The cases by county, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:

Barbour (20/0), Berkeley (518/19), Boone (34/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (27/1), Cabell (192/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (84/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (41/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (122/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (253/5), Kanawha (420/12), Lewis (21/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (39/0), Marion (106/3), Marshall (65/1), Mason (25/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (63/0), Mineral (66/2), Mingo (29/2), Monongalia (557/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (147/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (81/21), Putnam (90/1), Raleigh (80/3), Randolph (188/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (127/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (37/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (179/9), Wyoming (7/0).

The graph below shows comparing the numbers reported at 10 a.m. on each of the specified dates shows the growth of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia from one week to the next.