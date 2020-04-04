Number of PA coronavirus cases tops 10,000; 136 deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the number of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth has topped 10,000 with another 34 deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 136.

The department reported Saturday another 1,597 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 10,017 across all but three of the commonwealth’s 67 counties.

Officials say most patients hospitalized and most deaths have occurred in patients aged 65 or older.

There have been no pediatric deaths to date, officials said.

