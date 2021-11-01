Nurse escorted out of hospital after her religious exemption for COVID shot is allegedly denied

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

A nurse is going viral after she recorded herself being escorted out of work for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The nurse, who was not identified, says in her video that she was denied religious exemption from Kaiser Permanente, a hospital in California.

Nurse fired for not accepting the you know what. Religious exemption denied.. Freedom is everything and you must never give it up #coercion pic.twitter.com/g7BQ8t9YMR — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) October 30, 2021

“I am being escorted out of Kaiser Permanente Hospital for my religious beliefs because I don’t want to get the jab,” she said. “And I asked all day for someone to explain to me why my sincerely held religious beliefs are not good enough for Kaiser. And no one was able to do that for me.”

“So now they’re escorting me out because I wanted an answer,” she explained. “And I’m not leaving without an answer. I have some nurses here who are standing with me in solidarity, and I appreciate that.”

“I just want all of you to count the costs,” she said. “I want you to watch this and think, what really matters to me? Because I am willing to lose my safety and security, my house, everything, for my freedom. And I want you to think about that.”