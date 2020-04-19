Nursing home death pushes West Virginia’s virus total to 19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Another nursing home resident in West Virginia has died due to the coronavirus, pushing the state’s confirmed death count to 19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Sunday confirmed the death of a male patient from the Eastbrook Rehabilitation Center in Charleston.

On Saturday the state Department of Health and Human Resources reported the virus-related deaths of an 83-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman from Eldercare Health and Rehabilitation in the Jackson County community of Ripley.

Gov. Jim Justice on Friday ordered that residents and staffers of all nursing homes in the state immediately be tested for the coronavirus.

The number of reported deaths in the state from the virus has more than doubled in the past week.

