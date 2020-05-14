Nursing home learns that their positive COVID 19 test results were from a lab error

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) Rolling Hills Rehabilitation and Care Center in Bridgeport has gone from horrified to relieved, after learning their test results were all a mistake.



Executive Director Mason Bigler said it all started because they had extremely limited access to testing, which finally prompted them to contract with a private lab to do their testing.





He said they swabbed the residents and employees last week, and the lab promised results within 48 hours.



But days went by, and there were no results.



Bigler says they learned there was an equipment breakdown at the lab, and the lab sent their swabs to a third party lab across the country.



Days later, Bigler says they started getting widespread positive test results back, both of the staff and residents.



He said he was convinced they weren’t accurate because no one had any symptoms.



Bigler said he contacted Wheeling Hospital and they agreed to do the re-testing.



At this point, he says 95% of the re-test results are back, and every one of them is negative.



“It just spotlights how poor the testing has been,” Bigler said.