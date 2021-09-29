Nursing in the age of COVID: Ohio University president discusses stress and the need for more health care workers

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) —

Medical professionals worldwide have expressed concern about the high level of stress they face in their jobs since COVID 19 began.

Wednesday, at Ohio University Eastern, nursing students gained a hospital-like experience with an electronic mannequin as their patient.

Ohio University President Dr. Hugh Sherman was visiting the branch campus and watched as the students learned.

Sherman discussed the effect the pandemic has had on nurses.

I think nursing is extremely difficult today. And as we know, there’s so much demand for health care and we need people to go into health care and people that care about their patients. This pandemic has been very difficult for all of us for almost the last two years now. And so that’s why nursing is so important. The current health care situation with the COVID numbers, not only in the area but across the United States and worldwide, it is really stressing the health care system. So not only physicians but nurses and even unlicensed technicians are being really pushed–pushed to their limits.) Ohio University President Dr. Hugh Sherman

Sherman will be visiting several of the University’s regional campuses.