ODH director signs amended health order clarifying COVID-19 guidelines in the state

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike Dewine has announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud has signed the amended health order that condenses coronavirus guidelines.

Some of the clarification in the amended order includes:

Six feet of separation between tables at restaurants, drinking establishments and banquet facilities must be maintained unless there is a physical barrier between them.

Other than the facial covering requirements, the social distancing, congregating, and capacity requirements of the order do not apply to religious observances and First Amendment activity, including activity by the media, as has been the case since the beginning of the pandemic.

The K-12 mask requirement mandate remains in effect and unchanged.

The order, signed Friday, amends the health order issued earlier in the week that maintains all previous health guidelines established in the state such as face masks and social distancing. It also includes other orders passed over the last year, such as indoor capacity limitations and classroom guidelines.