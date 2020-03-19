ODH Dr. Amy Acton: Young people need to take this seriously

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is urging young people to take the COVID-19 coronavirus seriously.

During Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily news conference, Dr. Acton urged young people who may be coming back from, or going on Spring Break to take the virus seriously.

“Young people are turning out, off of the data we have, to be equally affected and hospitalized in large amounts in Europe. The United States, over 38% of hospitalizations are now under the age of 55,” said Acton.

She noted that in Ohio the average age is 49, but that data is skewered by the confirmed cases in a 2-year-old and a 91-year-old.

“Young people are getting ill. So you have to take this seriously, and you have to help us not spread this virus.”