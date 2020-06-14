Official: COVID outbreak at church in Marshall Co. resolved

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A recent coronavirus outbreak at a church in Marshall County has already been resolved, according to Health Department Administrator, Tom Cook.

The outbreak consisted of five church members, who are not Marshall County residents. All individuals are also out of quarantine.

During the outbreak, the church continued to hold services and never closed to the public.

Cook did not identify the name of the church. However, he did assist the church with deep cleaning, sanitizing and educating members about social distancing.

A mask giveaway will be held 10 a.m. Monday at John Marshall High School.

