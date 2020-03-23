Local officials urge residents to ‘Stay at Home’ following DeWine’s order

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County officials are urging residents to follow the governor’s Stay at Home Order as a method to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.

Local health departments are overseeing and enforcing guidelines set by Gov. Mike DeWine and law enforcement will only step in during extreme cases, in which, charges could be filed.

Although there are only two confirmed coronavirus cases in Belmont County as of right now, officials want to act aggressively before it’s too late.

This is a very serious situation that is very new to us. I’ve got 40—41 years in law enforcement that I’ve never had to deal with. It’s going to take the health of our people—of our community. David Lucas, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

DeWine’s Stay at Home Order still permits going outdoors, as long as you practice social distancing of at least six feet.

The Stay at Home Order goes into effect Monday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m. It is expected to conclude on Monday, April 6, unless something changes.

