Oglebay offers free rooms to front-line medical professionals during COVID-19

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Effective April 7, Oglebay is offering free accommodations to local doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, front-line responders and other medical professionals who are helping in the fight against COVID-19.

Medical professionals serving the Wheeling, Benwood, Glen Dale, Moundsville, New Martinsville and Weirton communities will receive free accommodations at Oglebay’s Wilson Lodge and cottages where they can recharge without the concern of transferring the virus to loved ones at home, especially the elderly or those with compromised immune systems.

“Words cannot express how truly grateful we are to the medical professionals who are fighting on the front lines to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Wheeling Park Commission President & CEO David Lindelow. “Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this terrible virus.”

Front-line medical professionals at the following healthcare facilities may register for free accommodations by calling Oglebay’s reservations team at 877-436-1797:

Wheeling Hospital: Wheeling, WV

Doctors Urgent Care: Wheeling, WV

MedExpress Urgent Care: Elm Grove, Wheeling, WV

MedExpress Urgent Care: National Road, Wheeling, WV

Reynolds Rapid Care: Benwood, WV

Reynolds Memorial Hospital – WVU Medicine: Glen Dale, WV

MedExpress Urgent Care: Glen Dale, WV

Reynolds Rapid Care: Moundsville, WV

Wetzel County Hospital: New Martinsville, WV

Weirton Medical Center: Weirton, WV

MedExpress Urgent Care: Weirton, WV

Reservations are based on availability, and medical identification must be presented at check in.