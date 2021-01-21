Ohio buys 2 million at-home rapid COVID-19 tests

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state of Ohio will purchase at least 2 million at-home BinaxNow COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday.

These self-administered tests, part of a partnership with Abbott and eMed, provide results in about 15 minutes.

“Through an agreement with eMed to provide telehealth services, an individual who uses one of these tests can be guided by a proctor and will get the results in minutes, without having to visit a testing location,” DeWine said during his news conference on Thursday.

“This new agreement allows communities to more aggressively test for COVID-19 than at any other time during this pandemic.”

DeWine said the tests will be available to local health departments across the state of Ohio. According to the governor, the health departments have flexibility to use them for “community-specific priorities,” like first responders or schools.

DeWine said the state is using CARES Act funding in this $50 million investment.