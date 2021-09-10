Ohio County 1 of 4 counties in West Virginia without a mask mandate in school

During his Friday briefing, Gov. Justice said Ohio County is 1 of 4 counties in West Virginia without a mask mandate in schools.

The other counties include Mingo, Putnam, and Pocahontas.

‘This is a no-brainer, said Gov. Justice, ‘Without any question, we are going to end up with all 55 counties, the faster we get there, the better.’

Gov. Justice continued ‘ I have tried to make it where the local people, that had the best knowledge, could make those decisions as to what happens in their schools.’

Just recently, Wheeling Park canceled their September 10 football game because of a COVID outbreak at the school.

The Ohio County Board of Education is set to meet on Monday night to discuss back-to-school / Covid guidelines.