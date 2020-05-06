Ohio County announces new positive COVID-19 case

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing one new positive COVID-19 case in Ohio County.

Currently, the health department reports 35 positive cases, including one death.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Residents who are interest in being tested at this location should call the one-call number at 304-221-3995.

Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information. MedExpress in Elm Grove is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228.