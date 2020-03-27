Ohio County announces new positive COVID-19 case, brings total to 6

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department has announced a new positive COVID-19 case, bringing the total to six in the county.

Officials announced three positive in Ohio County earlier on Friday.

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wash your hands frequently and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations.

Residents who are interested in being tested should call (304)-221-3995.

