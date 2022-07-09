OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County has the vaccine for the youngest age group now eligible for COVID protection–six months to four years.

So now parents have the option to get even their very littlest kids vaccinated against COVID.



Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble says the timing of this vaccine rollout is good for families who don’t want their children to have to get a lot of shots at once.

“Now’s the time to get vaccinated. Younger kids or children in general before we have to do back to school vaccinations. Routine childhood immunizations. Get your COVID vaccines. And then you’re ready for your childhood back to school vaccines sometime late July or August.” Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department Administrator

The Ohio County Health Department gives free COVID vaccinations from nine to eleven and one to three every weekday.



You don’t need an appointment.



You will need to wait 15 minutes after the vaccination to make sure there’s no adverse reaction.