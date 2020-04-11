Ohio County labeled COVID-19 ‘hotspot’; Officials point to transportation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County was one of four counties identified by Gov. Jim Justice as coronavirus hotspots in West Virginia on Friday.

We’re adding Cabell and Wayne, Wood and Ohio Counties to this. There are communities within these areas that are jumping up as hotspots. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

However, only 21 cases have confirmed by health officials in Ohio County.

With Wheeling serving as a bridge between Pennsylvania and Ohio, transportation along I-70 and I-470 is a key factor.

In this county, we have 21 cases. Most of them we can trace back to a certain instance—whether its from travel, contact with travel and some cases in an office or organization. We’re not seeing a large-scale community transmission. Howard Gamble, Administrator – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble believes testing patients for coronavirus antibodies is the next step in this pandemic.

It’s the obvious next step and it needs to be done not just in large jurisdictions but in smaller ones where you can say that an individual who has had the disease is immune. That’s the key. You can have testing done but does testing prove immunity? Howard Gamble, Administrator – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble continues to stress the importance of washing your hands and practicing social distancing.

Latest Posts: