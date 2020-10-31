Ohio County moves to “gold” on WV DHHR map; this means no “Trick or Treat.”

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County moves to “gold” on the WV DHHR map released this morning. This means no Trick or Treat today in the county.

Howard Gamble, administrator of the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, issued this statement:

“At this time, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is advising all residents and organizations in Ohio County that Halloween events are cancelled for 10/31/20. The County is currently GOLD.

The County Health Departments in the Northern Panhandle agreed on uniformed guidance on potential Halloween events. The City of Wheeling and the Ohio County Commission was advised on this decision earlier this month.

At that time, the county health departments agree that Trick or Treat and/or Trunk or Treat can only happen if the county is in Green or Yellow status (WVDHHR County Alert System COVID Map). If Ohio County is green or yellow we would recommend community Trick or Treat and/or Trunk or Treat.”

County officials said Friday that if the DHHR County Alert System map was in gold, orange or red, there would be no Trick or Treat on Halloween. If the map showed a yellow or green advisory, officials said Trick or Treat would continue.

Here is a breakdown of color advisory changes for counties in the Northern Panhandle:

Brooke remains green

Hancock remains green

Ohio moves from yellow to gold

Marshall moves from gold to orange

Wetzel remains yellow

Tyler remains gold

