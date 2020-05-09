Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Ohio County resident tests positive for coronavirus; confirmed cases stay at 35

Coronavirus

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced one positive test for the coronavirus Saturday at noon. However, total confirmed cases remain at 35.

According to health officials, a previous positive test has been ruled out as a case after further testing.

No additional deaths were reported May 9 and remains at one.

