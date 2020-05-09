Ohio County resident tests positive for coronavirus; confirmed cases stay at 35

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced one positive test for the coronavirus Saturday at noon. However, total confirmed cases remain at 35.
According to health officials, a previous positive test has been ruled out as a case after further testing.
No additional deaths were reported May 9 and remains at one.
